Trump Shrugs Off Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Testing Threat: 'He Likes Me'

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Trump Shrugs Off Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Testing Threat: 'He Likes Me'Hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled that his country is developing a “new strategic weapon” and could soon resume testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, President Donald Trump appeared to shrug off the potential threat — saying at a New Year’s Eve party that Kim “likes me” and is a “man of his word.” Kim — as reported by Korean Central News Agency, the state mouthpiece —...
News video: U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' 01:36

 The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.

