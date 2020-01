Trump Shrugs Off Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Testing Threat: 'He Likes Me'

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled that his country is developing a “new strategic weapon” and could soon resume testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, President Donald Trump appeared to shrug off the potential threat — saying at a New Year’s Eve party that Kim “likes me” and is a “man of his word.” Kim — as reported by Korean Central News Agency , the state mouthpiece —...