Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's EveMariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem. ......
News video: Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

 New Year's Eve got off to a rocky start for singer Mariah Carey who woke up from a nap only to find out that hackers had taken control of her Twitter account.

13 shot, 1 killed between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Cleveland [Video]13 shot, 1 killed between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating 13 separate shootings, one of which was deadly, in nine-hour span between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Thousands Gather At Miami's Bayfront Park [Video]Thousands Gather At Miami's Bayfront Park

Tens of thousands of revelers packed downtown Miami's Bayfront Park on Tuesday night to ring-in 2020.

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve, hackers sent dozens of offensive tweets

Singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account tweeted dozens of off-the-wall and offensive statements including racial slurs before Twitter locked it.
USATODAY.com

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and...
Zee News

