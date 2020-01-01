Global  

North Korea threatens new weapon

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
North Korea threatens new weaponSeoul―North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon” soon. Analysts said the announcement, reported by state media on Wednesday, amounted to Kim putting a missile “to Donald Trump’s head”―but warned that escalation by Pyongyang would probably backfire. Washington was swift to respond, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Kim to “take a different course” and stressing that the US wanted “peace not confrontation” with the North, while Trump played down the development. Pyongyang has previously fired...
News video: Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year

Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year 01:08

 Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang to countdown to midnight and welcome in the New Year with a firework display.

WEB EXTRA: 2020 Around The World [Video]WEB EXTRA: 2020 Around The World

We’re still counting down to the new year in the U.S., but it is already 2020 in other parts of the world. Watch how people in New Zealand, Australia, North and South Korea, and Hong Kong rang in the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:57Published

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests [Video]North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new strategic weapon' soon as he denounces US's 'gangster-like demands'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Korea's leader plans to further develop nuclear programs and to introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, but...
Reuters

North Korea's Kim on sovereignty, sanctions and strategy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that Pyongyang no longer considers itself bound by its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic tests,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche WelleReutersReuters India

