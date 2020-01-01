Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Seoul―North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon” soon. Analysts said the announcement, reported by state media on Wednesday, amounted to Kim putting a missile “to Donald Trump’s head”―but warned that escalation by Pyongyang would probably backfire. Washington was swift to respond, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Kim to “take a different course” and stressing that the US wanted “peace not confrontation” with the North, while Trump played down the development. Pyongyang has previously fired...
We’re still counting down to the new year in the U.S., but it is already 2020 in other parts of the world. Watch how people in New Zealand, Australia, North and South Korea, and Hong Kong rang in the..
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that Pyongyang no longer considers itself bound by its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic tests,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times •Deutsche Welle •Reuters •Reuters India
Tweets about this
Joe Zollo .@realDonaldTrump thinks Kim Jong Un is a ‘man of his word’ after North Korea threatens new weapon!
“He signed a… https://t.co/LKC95F29ZN 10 seconds ago
Kindly Follow Back North Korea's Kim Threatens 'Shocking' Action and New 'Strategic Weapon' https://t.co/WI55K8s9hP https://t.co/td6uV6YLan 1 minute ago
Nelichka RT @AFP: #UPDATE North Korea's Kim ends moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests -- threatens demonstration of… 11 minutes ago
Bobby wilson Just commented on @thejournal_ie: North Korea's Kim Jong Un declares end to test moratoriums and threatens 'new' w - https://t.co/IpqRpnsvsn 31 minutes ago
gary walton sr. North Korea ends test moratoriums, threatens 'new' weapon https://t.co/VEOiohUniL via @YahooNews50 minutes ago
MotherofDragons🐉 Kim Jong Un threatens new "strategic weapon"
https://t.co/qvdznMJFmO 51 minutes ago
Queensland and Korea North Korea's Kim Jong-un threatens 'shocking action' against US https://t.co/jEQk5PiU1D 56 minutes ago
7 Seals Of The End North Korea's Kim Threatens 'Shocking' Action and New 'Strategic Weapon' https://t.co/jUx6IhDJ6R 1 hour ago