Palau is first country to ban 'reef toxic' sun cream

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Palau is first country to ban 'reef toxic' sun creamThe Pacific nation of Palau has become the first country to ban sun cream that is harmful to...
News video: Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic 00:20

 Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

Palau becomes first country to ban reef-bleaching toxic sunscreen

Palau becomes first country to ban reef-bleaching toxic sunscreenPacific holiday spot Palau has taken a radical step towards protecting its marine life by banning sunscreen chemicals linked to coral bleaching.From January 1,...
New Zealand Herald

Palau becomes first nation to ban 'reef toxic' sunscreen, hopes other countries will follow

The Pacific island state is the first country to ban "toxic" sunscreen to protect marine life.
SBS


