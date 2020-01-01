Global  

German zoo fire kills over 30 animals including apes, monkeys and bats

euronews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
German zoo fire kills over 30 animals including apes, monkeys and bats
Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo [Video]Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo

A fire in Germany’s Krefeld Zoo reportedly killed chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and a number of other animals.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993 [Video]Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993

Animal rights campaigners covered in body paint stripped off and held a protest on Monday (November 25) outside a Thai department store which has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993. Three..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds.
CBC.ca

Apes and monkeys die as fire rips through German zoo

A zoo in the German city of Krefeld said "our worst fears have become reality" after a fire destroyed a primate sanctuary. Police said a drifting New Year sky...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsIndependent

