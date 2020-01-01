Global  

Giuliani says he'd testify at Trump's Senate trial

euronews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Giuliani says he'd testify at Trump's Senate trial
News video: Trump Predicts Senate Impeachment Trial Will Be 'Very Quick'

Trump Predicts Senate Impeachment Trial Will Be 'Very Quick' 00:36

 President Trump held a media event.

Giuliani: I would testify at impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial of the President.

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Avoiding Senate Impeachment Trial To 'Protect Sleepy Joe Biden'

President Trump slammed Democrats.

Giuliani: ‘I Would Testify’ in Trump Impeachment Trial, ‘I’d Love to Try the Case’

*Rudy Giuliani* promised reporters some fireworks in 2020 by telling them he would testify in President *Donald Trump's* senate impeachment trial.
Mediaite

Giuliani Says He Would Testify At Trump’s Impeachment Trial

By Ken Bredemeier Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a key figure in pressing Ukraine to launch investigations to benefit...
Eurasia Review

1amwoman

Joy Sommers RT @hig68: Yes.. YES please testify ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ We’d all definitely love to hear how Trump sent you to Ukraine dig up dirt on Biden.… 2 minutes ago

byrnebrendan1

Brendan Byrne RT @kylegriffin1: Remember this one: Rudy Giuliani says that he'd testify at Trump's Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/SFMHqblweH 2 minutes ago

llomenzo

Lawrence Lomenzo Giuliani says he'd testify at Trump's Senate trial, adds, 'I'd love to try the case' https://t.co/w3nIxS4fgw via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago

danthewineman

Daniel McCoy Trump says he welcomes Senate impeachment trial as Giuliani says he’d testify https://t.co/gIJ1aY0caW 12 minutes ago

SheilaBS328

Sheila Sibert RT @NBCNightlyNews: President Trump says he welcomes Senate impeachment trial as Rudy Giuliani says he’d testify. @GeoffRBennett reports:… 15 minutes ago

byrnebrendan1

Brendan Byrne RT @grantstern: I’m glad Trump is going to be on trial and not Rudy, because there is literally no doubt that Giuliani would not be found c… 16 minutes ago

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @darehgregorian: Giuliani says he'd testify at Trump's Senate trial, and would "love" to try the case on his behalf https://t.co/dk0iKAg… 19 minutes ago

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @JesselynRadack: Can @NYSBA pls disbar ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ for violating, among others, legal ethics rule 3.7? https://t.co/mh5Ta43op9 20 minutes ago

