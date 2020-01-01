Global  

Pope Francis apologises for slapping woman's hand after backlash

SBS Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The 83-year-old pope has apologised after he slapped away the hand of a woman who grabbed him during a New Year's Eve appearance.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis Apologizes 00:23

 Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami


Pope Francis apologises after smacking women's hand

Pope Francis apologises after smacking women's handPope Francis was making his way through a New Year's Eve crowd in St. Peter's Square on Tuesday, smiling and clutching hands with well-wishers. But then, just as...
New Zealand Herald

Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand

Pope Francis has apologized after he appeared to lose his cool when a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s...
FOXNews.com


