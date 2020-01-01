Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists think they’ve figured out how to make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective: Simply give the shot a different way. In a study with monkeys, injecting the vaccine straight into the bloodstream dramatically improved its effectiveness over today’s skin-deep shot, researchers reported Wednesday. “This offers hope,” although more safety studies […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 12-27-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 12-27-19

In today's health headlines we talk about a 29 year old who beat the odds and a LVAD, heart defect. Also, a new study shows that a single dose of the HPV vaccine could be as effective as the 3 vaccine..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A new way to give an old TB vaccine proves highly effective in monkeys

(MENAFN - The Conversation) What if you could make the tuberculosis vaccine much more powerful, not by altering the ingredients, but just by changing the way it...
MENAFN.com

New Injection Method Makes an Old TB Vaccine Far More Powerful

Giving the vaccine intravenously to monkeys provided 90% protection against tuberculosis. More testing is needed before humans can be inoculated that way.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way, straight into a vein: study https://t.co/v8vBtXegFy https://t.co/Oh4WZJeSM8 22 minutes ago

erwyzz

erwyzz RT @AP: New research suggests that a vaccine for tuberculosis that's been around for a century might work dramatically better if it is inje… 25 minutes ago

CotyDiaz_Valdo

Coty A. Diaz RT @WMBDNews: Scientists think they’ve figured out how to make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective: Simply give the shot… 44 minutes ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way https://t.co/oQdynlfHue 51 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Century-Old TB Vaccine May Work Better If Given in a New Way https://t.co/aMcceCPMh9 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Century-old TB vaccine #may work better if given in a new way - Jan 1 @ 4:17 PM ET https://t.co/5ev4WYte6i 1 hour ago

KYWNewsradio

KYW Newsradio cientists think they’ve figured out how to make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective: Simply give… https://t.co/TCwWD3ZZOL 1 hour ago

KXMB

KX News In a study with monkeys, injecting the vaccine straight into the bloodstream dramatically improved its effectivenes… https://t.co/iNRvi7Og1f 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.