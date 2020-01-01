Andy Vermaut Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way, straight into a vein: study https://t.co/v8vBtXegFy https://t.co/Oh4WZJeSM8 22 minutes ago erwyzz RT @AP: New research suggests that a vaccine for tuberculosis that's been around for a century might work dramatically better if it is inje… 25 minutes ago Coty A. Diaz RT @WMBDNews: Scientists think they’ve figured out how to make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective: Simply give the shot… 44 minutes ago Red Deer Advocate Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way https://t.co/oQdynlfHue 51 minutes ago DSMWcom Century-Old TB Vaccine May Work Better If Given in a New Way https://t.co/aMcceCPMh9 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime Century-old TB vaccine #may work better if given in a new way - Jan 1 @ 4:17 PM ET https://t.co/5ev4WYte6i 1 hour ago KYW Newsradio cientists think they’ve figured out how to make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective: Simply give… https://t.co/TCwWD3ZZOL 1 hour ago KX News In a study with monkeys, injecting the vaccine straight into the bloodstream dramatically improved its effectivenes… https://t.co/iNRvi7Og1f 1 hour ago