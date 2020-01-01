Global  

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to seek immunity from corruption charges

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
After being indicted on graft charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now said he will request parliamentary immunity. The move could seriously delay criminal proceedings against him.
News video: Netanyahu Says He'd Seek Immunity From Corruption Charges

Netanyahu Says He'd Seek Immunity From Corruption Charges 00:34

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly be asking lawmakers for immunity from the corruption charges against him for as long as he remains in office.

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of..

Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election [Video]Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday, in a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March...

Netanyahu seeks immunity from corruption charges, buying time until after vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from corruption charges, a step expected to delay his...
CBC.ca

Benjamin Netanyahu asks for immunity from corruption charge

Prime minister's request likely to delay trial until after Israel's elections in March
Independent

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @TRTWorldNow: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases against him –… 2 minutes ago

BullyFreeBC

BullyFreeBC RT @politico: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would seek immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any trial unti… 5 minutes ago

politico

POLITICO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would seek immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any… https://t.co/mzgZmmHMvW 18 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity: Embattled PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indicted on charges of brib… 36 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity: Embattled PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indic… https://t.co/YOKeqYhMoy 37 minutes ago

