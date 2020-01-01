Global  

Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy.
News video: Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo’s First Stop On Eastern Europe Is Ukraine

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo’s First Stop On Eastern Europe Is Ukraine 02:00

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the White House.

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' [Video]U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


US Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators...
MENAFN.com

Michael Pompeo postpones Ukraine visit after attack on US embassy in Iraq

Washington DC [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday postponed his visit to Ukraine, after its embassy in Iraq was besieged by...
Sify


