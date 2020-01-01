Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

(AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who began lining up hours early at dispensaries. About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago. Renzo Mejia made the first legal purchase in the shop shortly after 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois' new law allowed such sals. “To be able to have (recreational marijuana) here is just mind-boggling,” Mejia told the Chicago Sun-Times after buying an eighth of an ounce called... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published Smooth First Day Sales Of Recreational Marijuana 01:45 Sales rolling smoothly as customers wait patiently in lines throughout the city to buy, for the first time, recreational marijuana in Illinois.