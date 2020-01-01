Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

West Ham routs Bournemouth 4-0 to start Moyes’ 2nd stint

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — David Moyes began his second spell in charge of West Ham with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. Mark Noble scored twice while Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson added a goal each as the Hammers looked resurgent after a poor run of form under previous manager Manuel […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham 02:29

 Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ [Video]Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return [Video]David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham routs Bournemouth 4-0 to start Moyes' 2nd stint

West Ham routs Bournemouth 4-0 to start Moyes' 2nd stintDavid Moyes began his second spell in charge of West Ham with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC SportFootball FanCastDaily StartalkSPORTIndependentBBC News

West Ham boss David Moyes told to focus on signing four players in transfer window

West Ham boss David Moyes told to focus on signing four players in transfer windowDavid Moyes is in charge of West Ham for a second time after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked during the festive period. He got his second stint off to a good start...
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportFootball.londonIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.