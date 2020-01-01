Coast Guard says 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Alaska
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Five people were missing and two were rescued after a 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, sank Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Authorities said the vessel’s last known position was 170 miles (274 kilometers) southwest of Air Station Kodiak. The Scandies Rose sank at approximately 10 p.m. […]
A Spanish coast guard vessel picked up a boat carrying 24 African migrants in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and transported them to the port of Arguineguin in the island of Gran Canaria. Emer McCarthy reports.