Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's wife rejects claims she helped him escape Japan in instrument case

SBS Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn's wife has dismissed reports he hid in a crate for musical instruments as "fiction" while sources says a private security firm arranged his escape.
News video: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon 01:03

 Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in Japan for more than a year awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

Trial delay pushed Ghosn to flee Japan - sources [Video]Trial delay pushed Ghosn to flee Japan - sources

Sources close to Carlos Ghosn say a decision to delay his trial until April 2021 pushed the ousted Nissan boss into fleeing the country. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

By Khaldon Azhari Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersNPR

Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHKTOKYO — Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

_Akshay_Ramesh_

Akshay Ramesh Won't Extradite Former Nissan Boss If He Arrives In France: Minister https://t.co/BBTv8Ge2Hm 6 minutes ago

pkelso

Paul Kelso Ghosn but not forgotten - former Nissan boss Carlos G's escape from Japan to Lebanon the story of New Year & more d… https://t.co/XyAO7EZ0e9 8 minutes ago

AMchatter

AutomotiveManagement Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to evade trial after fleeing Japan https://t.co/Hw8q9WEkeZ https://t.co/mRMH8t0HtB 9 minutes ago

Negumbo3

Silas N. Niishinda RT @bopinion: The former Renault-Nissan boss says he won't get justice in Japan, so why not answer questions in France instead? https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

bopinion

Bloomberg Opinion The former Renault-Nissan boss says he won't get justice in Japan, so why not answer questions in France instead? https://t.co/NMd7uPiJbp 18 minutes ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @AJENews: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used spare French passport to leave Japan, says report https://t.co/SuPTEliIvu https://t.co/oq… 18 minutes ago

bullionbuy3r

Bullionbuy3r RT @ArabNewsjp: The Lebanese presidency on Thursday denied reports that President Michel Aoun had welcomed fugitive former Nissan boss Carl… 23 minutes ago

hope_tree2010

Hope Tree 🇮🇳 "If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals, " https://t.co/lDCpDZ2aMw 24 minutes ago

