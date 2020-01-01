Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's wife rejects claims she helped him escape Japan in instrument case

Akshay Ramesh Won't Extradite Former Nissan Boss If He Arrives In France: Minister https://t.co/BBTv8Ge2Hm 6 minutes ago Paul Kelso Ghosn but not forgotten - former Nissan boss Carlos G's escape from Japan to Lebanon the story of New Year & more d… https://t.co/XyAO7EZ0e9 8 minutes ago AutomotiveManagement Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to evade trial after fleeing Japan https://t.co/Hw8q9WEkeZ https://t.co/mRMH8t0HtB 9 minutes ago Silas N. Niishinda RT @bopinion: The former Renault-Nissan boss says he won't get justice in Japan, so why not answer questions in France instead? https://t.c… 12 minutes ago Bloomberg Opinion The former Renault-Nissan boss says he won't get justice in Japan, so why not answer questions in France instead? https://t.co/NMd7uPiJbp 18 minutes ago Cybyst RT @AJENews: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used spare French passport to leave Japan, says report https://t.co/SuPTEliIvu https://t.co/oq… 18 minutes ago Bullionbuy3r RT @ArabNewsjp: The Lebanese presidency on Thursday denied reports that President Michel Aoun had welcomed fugitive former Nissan boss Carl… 23 minutes ago Hope Tree 🇮🇳 "If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals, " https://t.co/lDCpDZ2aMw 24 minutes ago