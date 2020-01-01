Surrey teen survives 150-metre fall from top of Mount Hood

Gurbaz Singh, 16, suffered a broken leg when he slipped and fell near the summit of Oregon's Mount Hood on Monday morning.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rescue underway for teen climber after fall on Mount Hood MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet (152 meters) on Mount Hood Monday and survived, authorities said. The Clackamas County...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Injured teen rescued after fall on Mount Hood A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet on Mount Hood Monday and survived. A rescue team on skis brought him down the mountain to a waiting ambulance. (Dec....

USATODAY.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this