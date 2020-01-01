Global  

Surrey teen survives 150-metre fall from top of Mount Hood

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Gurbaz Singh, 16, suffered a broken leg when he slipped and fell near the summit of Oregon's Mount Hood on Monday morning.
