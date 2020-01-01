Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

49ers sign DT Earl Micthell for postseason

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a contract for the playoffs Wednesday and waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr. Mitchell spent the previous two seasons with the 49ers but has not played since being cut by Seattle just before the start of this season. Mitchell […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.