Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday.
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage yesterday.

The man who helped keep the Sacramento Kings in town, former NBA Commissioner David Stern, collapsed after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

NBA says former commissioner David Stern has died at age 77 nearly 3 weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage

NBA says former commissioner David Stern has died at age 77 nearly 3 weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage
David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New...
