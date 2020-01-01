Global  

Kim promises to unveil a ‘new strategic weapon’

Hindu Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
North Korea ends test moratoriums
Credit: Wochit
News video: Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea 00:32

 North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests [Video]North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new strategic weapon' soon as he denounces US's 'gangster-like demands'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53


Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near...
Reuters India

North Korea threatens new weapon

North Korea threatens new weaponSeoul―North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaBBC News

