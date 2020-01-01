Global  

David Stern, who turned the NBA into a global power, dies at 77

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
David Stern, who transformed the NBA into a global, multibillion-dollar powerhouse, has died aged 77.
David Stern Hospitalized With Brain Hemorrhage [Video]David Stern Hospitalized With Brain Hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage yesterday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern Suffers Brain Hemorrhage [Video]Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

The man who helped keep the Sacramento Kings in town, former NBA Commissioner David Stern, collapsed after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New...
Seattle Times

David Stern, who turned NBA into powerhouse during his 30 years as commissioner, dies at 77

Visionary David Stern, who died Wednesday, turned the NBA into a popular and global multibillion-dollar business over his 30 years as commissioner.  
azcentral.com

