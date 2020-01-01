Global  

Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game vs. Saints

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s investment in Kirk Cousins has yet to yield a postseason victory. The hyper-scrutinized quarterback’s first opportunity to get one with the Vikings has arrived this week, on the heels of his career-best season. Traveling to the Superdome to take on New Orleans in the first round isn’t exactly a soft […]
News video: Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game

Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game 01:14

 The Vikings are just days away from a playoff re-match against the Saints, Mike Max reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game [Video]Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game

The Vikings are eight-point underdogs in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints (2:29). WCCO Mid-Morning - December 31, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vikings playoff game vs. Saints could come down to Cook vs. Kamara

Vikings playoff game vs. Saints could come down to Cook vs. KamaraThe Dalvin and Alvin show is coming to the Superdome as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints meet in an NFC playoff wild-card game.
FOX Sports

Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is available to play against the Saints in Sunday’s NFC wild-card playoff game after being...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

