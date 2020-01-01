Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Monica Larson RT @Reuters: Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq https://t.co/KhSje0xukS https://t.co/vdPEfrakCI 28 seconds ago

Reuters Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq https://t.co/KhSje0xukS https://t.co/vdPEfrakCI 3 minutes ago

Kdiviesti 🌊 RT @AlamoOnTheRise: Trump: Day 1,076 -254th Day at Trump Golf Club -338th Day at Trump Property -No Coherent Foreign Policy Strategy -Pompe… 4 minutes ago

Karen Chestney Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US embassy in Iraq https://t.co/uoubVsdnLV 5 minutes ago

Robert the Spruce He couldn’t “monitor” the situation from anywhere in the world. I’m pretty sure they can get FOXNews in Europe. Goo… https://t.co/s8JjFcOkVG 24 minutes ago