Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Hindu Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Secretary of State had been due to travel at week's end to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus
US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Pompeo Cancels Ukraine Trip Amid Protests at Embassy in Iraq

A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine would have been the first for a top Trump official since the impeachment inquiry began.
NYTimes.com

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to monitor situation in Iraq

Washington, Jan 2 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will postpone his trip to Ukraine and other four countries due to the need to continue monitoring the...
Sify

