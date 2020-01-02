Global  

Major pain for south-east commuters as buses replace trains throughout January

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Construction crews will be taking advantage of the quietest time on Melbourne’s roads and rails by excavating the final section of the Metro Tunnel entrance, shutting down the Cranbourne, Pakenham and Frankston lines between Flinders and Caulfield stations.
