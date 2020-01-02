Major pain for south-east commuters as buses replace trains throughout January Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Construction crews will be taking advantage of the quietest time on Melbourne’s roads and rails by excavating the final section of the Metro Tunnel entrance, shutting down the Cranbourne, Pakenham and Frankston lines between Flinders and Caulfield stations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MiamiNice57💎 @kimalyceosteen Doubt it he likes 2 inflict as much pain in SFL because it’s Blue Also last time he went to Hollyw… https://t.co/MYmCnJ0Vqa 1 week ago