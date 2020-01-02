Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death in a statement to The Associated Press. The Atlanta attorney did not give a cause of death. Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of […]
The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered in her Los Angeles home by whom most believe to be..
Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry. Brown's class..
Nick Gordon -- the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death -- has died in Florida ... TMZ has learned. Nick's brother,... TMZ.com Also reported by •Billboard.com •FOXNews.com •AceShowbiz