Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death in a statement to The Associated Press. The Atlanta attorney did not give a cause of death. Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of […]
