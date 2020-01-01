Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

David Stern dies at 77, but his impact on NBA will live forever

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt reflects on the life of former NBA commissioner David Stern who passed away at 77.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies At 77

David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies At 77 00:28

 Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered about three weeks ago, the NBA said in a statement.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern [Video]Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern

Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NBA says former commissioner David Stern has died at age 77 nearly 3 weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage.
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsTMZ.comMediaiteJust JaredUSATODAY.comFOX Sportsazcentral.comCTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tononnus

alex yuste RT @CBSLA: REMEMBERING DAVID STERN: Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fa… 1 hour ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles REMEMBERING DAVID STERN: Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball p… https://t.co/fMagXWHEma 1 hour ago

TonyAschyan

Tony Aschyan RT @VUCoachJWright: Rest In Peace David Stern . A visionary leader with a lasting impact on basketball and the world . https://t.co/B2x9eco… 2 hours ago

TheTylerCorlew

Tyler Corlew This a tough loss for the basketball world. David Stern was a great Commissioner for 30 years & really grew the lea… https://t.co/vv7Jm8FnaK 3 hours ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Jeff Zillgitt discusses the impact of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday at 77. For Zillgitt's… https://t.co/XnU21CULAl 4 hours ago

schell50

Maria Schell-Cannon Rest in peace, David Stern. The league and the entire landscape of sports definitely wouldn't be what it is today w… https://t.co/zpmNRnLUqw 4 hours ago

BigDeporte

El Big Picture del Deporte He helped expand the game on the backbone of the NBA's star players, highlighted by the Dream Team's impact at the… https://t.co/7vIwPy9O8h 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.