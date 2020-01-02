Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tourists on a vast stretch of Australia's coast are told "you need to leave" before conditions worsen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BTCtradePt

João Paulo Gomes (#NOBCASH) RT @MoRaY1959: Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/tj61ZebeQ7 #Australia #Bushfires #Fires #Leave… 10 seconds ago

Lracrevrac

Carl Carver BBC News - Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/61sVGOKxgC 2 minutes ago

Raishia

Raishia RT @BBCWorld: Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/WwGhly3GYl 3 minutes ago

0ok

0ok RT @chesscat48: BBC News - Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/6555hut43k 3 minutes ago

cmsteknologies

Mahinda Karunaratne RT @cmsteknologies: BBC News - Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/llMgJH6kml 4 minutes ago

nancyneff2

nancy neff Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/mtQHdgBIbU 6 minutes ago

cmsteknologies

Mahinda Karunaratne BBC News - Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms https://t.co/llMgJH6kml 7 minutes ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Australia fires: Race to flee ‘leave zone’ as fresh threat looms https://t.co/wjBoYijyWh 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.