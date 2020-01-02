Global  

Indonesia: Death count rises as Jakarta flood conditions worsen

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
At least 16 people have been killed by severe flooding in Jakarta, authorities have confirmed. The flooding in Indonesia began on New Year's Day, displacing tens of thousands of people and causing an airport to close.
Cars Washed Away in Surprise Flooding [Video]Cars Washed Away in Surprise Flooding

Occurred on January 1, 2020 / Bekasi, Indonesia Info from Licensor: "Conditions occur when the vehicle is parked, then the flood comes suddenly at 14.00 WIB, everyone can only surrender to see their..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Indonesia New Year flood death toll doubles to 18

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 169 neighborhoods and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on Jakarta's outskirts, National...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleReuters

Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides killed up to 26 people amid some of the...
Reuters


I0S_IT

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @dwnews: At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's Day. Several m… 6 hours ago

CheetahGirl001

Cheetah Girl RT @ECOWARRIORSS: https://t.co/L8eoD0SfVB Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 6 hours ago

ECOWARRIORSS

GO GREEN https://t.co/L8eoD0SfVB Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 6 hours ago

patentbuddy

PatentBuddy https://t.co/9eAJGdWjeC Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 7 hours ago

seefongs2011

ความรู้คือแสงสว่าง RT @Atlantide4world: At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit #Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's Day,… 9 hours ago

Atlantide4world

Atlantide At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit #Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's D… https://t.co/k55aYGMWrF 10 hours ago

