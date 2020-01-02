Indonesia: Death count rises as Jakarta flood conditions worsen

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @dwnews: At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's Day. Several m… 6 hours ago Cheetah Girl RT @ECOWARRIORSS: https://t.co/L8eoD0SfVB Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 6 hours ago GO GREEN https://t.co/L8eoD0SfVB Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 6 hours ago PatentBuddy https://t.co/9eAJGdWjeC Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta 7 hours ago ความรู้คือแสงสว่าง RT @Atlantide4world: At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit #Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's Day,… 9 hours ago Atlantide At least 21 people have been confirmed dead since severe flooding hit #Jakarta and surrounding area on New Year's D… https://t.co/k55aYGMWrF 10 hours ago