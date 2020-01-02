Global  

Anti-CAA stir: IIT-K launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz Ahamed Faiz’s poem

Hindu Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The poem had some wordings that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus, complaint says
IIT-Kanpur launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz poem in solidarity with Jamia


Indian Express

Ashok_Ghelot

Berozgar AshokGehlot (parody account) RT @the_hindu: The written complaint filed by them with the IIT Director states that the poem had some wordings that could hurt the sentime… 1 week ago

lightmonstruo

Jyoti Mishra #IITKanpur your motto is तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय : From darkness, lead me to light. May more people read and recite su… https://t.co/C4soAQzn3F 1 week ago

Anushree_joshi

Anushree Joshi In times when fascism rises, they always come for the written word and the arts. https://t.co/qhD40pPOGw 1 week ago

antokannankt

antokannan Anti-CAA stir: IIT-K launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz Ahamed Faiz’s poem #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/7q6to4eVJt 1 week ago

the_hindu

The Hindu The written complaint filed by them with the IIT Director states that the poem had some wordings that could hurt th… https://t.co/p8aTrj2JGM 1 week ago

salmanzafar1979

Salman Zafar .....and I thought #IITs have better things to do than #HumDekhenge https://t.co/oRQD2ot4kC 1 week ago

kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Anti-CAA stir: IIT-K launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz Ahamed Faiz’s poem https://t.co/t5Ra87GSjz https://t.co/MoNDln5U4X 1 week ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Anti-CAA stir: IIT-K launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz Ahamed Faiz’s poem https://t.co/lfxv0iWPtU https://t.co/upCnL06Ldq 1 week ago

