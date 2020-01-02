Global  

Bushfire smoke disrupts Canberra hospital services, forces attractions to close

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The thick smoke choking Canberra has affected some hospital services and prompted Australia Post to suspend deliveries.
Bushfire smoke blanketing Canberra

Canberra has the worst air quality out of any major city in the world due to the smoke from bushfires along the NSW South Coast.
SBS


