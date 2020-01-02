Tablet interactive: RFS warns of dangerous conditions this weekend as South Coast evacuates

More than 1298 homes have been lost, while 3.6 million hectares have been burnt this fire season in NSW.

The RFS has confirmed three people have died, while a 72-year-old man is still missing, as weather conditions have eased overnight along the South Coast.

