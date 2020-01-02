Global  

Hundreds stranded as tiny community is cut off from Western Australia

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Hundreds stranded as tiny community is cut off from Western AustraliaBushfires burning in WA's Goldfields region have forced the closure of the Eyre Highway, leaving hundreds stranded at the Caiguna Roadhouse.
