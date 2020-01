Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson made all 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s return to Madison Square Garden by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93 on Wednesday night for their season-high third straight victory. Anthony scored 26 points, […] 👓 View full article