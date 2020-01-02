Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Homeless left 'to rot in a gutter' after services close during Christmas

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The 42-year-old, who has been living in the streets on and off since 2012, said she hadn't had access to a doctor since the Christmas period began.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Helping the homeless during the holidays [Video]Helping the homeless during the holidays

Central Arizona Services is helping the homeless around the Valley by distributing donated Christmas gifts.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:11Published

Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house [Video]Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house

A family has been left homeless for Christmas after a B&Q articulated lorry ploughed into the side of their £300,000 home this morning. Homeowner David Hill, 31, today told how he was abruptly woken..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.