Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queues and chaos as thousands struggle to leave South Coast

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tourists in the Kosciuszko National Park and in areas south of Batemans Bay have been warned to evacuate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rainforestcafes

Rainforest Cafe STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR NSW 7 days from tomorrow Friday 3rd January!! https://t.co/0OMETnfWfo 1 minute ago

Sophia_Phan

Sophia Phan ‘We don’t take these decisions lightly’: Premier @GladysB has declared a state of emergency from Friday ahead of wo… https://t.co/LRCAJYgngp 4 minutes ago

CroweDM

David Crowe RT @Laura_R_chung: State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns https://t.co/L02aQwbTwi via @smh #NSWbushfires 5 minutes ago

Laura_R_chung

Laura Chung State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns https://t.co/L02aQwbTwi via @smh #NSWbushfires 6 minutes ago

KyleHarrietha

Kyle Harrietha RT @smh: Thousands of motorists are streaming out of the South Coast in a race to escape catastrophic fire conditions forecast for Saturday… 7 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Thousands of motorists are streaming out of the South Coast in a race to escape catastrophic fire conditions foreca… https://t.co/d3WlJkLWKv 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.