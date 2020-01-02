Queues and chaos as thousands struggle to leave South Coast

Doug Stewart RT @Laura_R_chung: State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns https://t.co/L02aQwbTwi via @smh #NSWbushfires 1 week ago

Geraldine Foti RT @smh: Thousands of motorists are streaming out of the South Coast in a race to escape catastrophic fire conditions forecast for Saturday… 1 week ago

jean rossignol 🌈 RT @jeanrossignol: #Australia #Fire State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns The Prime Minister also acknowledg… 1 week ago

Glenn Johnson RT @nswfire: State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns https://t.co/U0hqwqZBLQ #nswbushfires 1 week ago

Mrs Mouse. RT @TonyBurke2010: We now have a humanitarian crisis in Australia. State of emergency now declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns h… 1 week ago

Mrs Mouse. RT @Sophia_Phan: ‘We don’t take these decisions lightly’: Premier @GladysB has declared a state of emergency from Friday ahead of worsening… 1 week ago

Crystal ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 State of emergency declared: people urged to leave dozens of towns https://t.co/1VDOmU4Prl via @smh 1 week ago