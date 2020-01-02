Global  

Fuming Mourinho blasts VAR after Tottenham loss to Southampton

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has launched a broadside at video assistant referees after his team's New Year's Day defeat to Southampton.
Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday's 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published


Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho speaks out on yellow card amid jibe at Southampton man

Jose Mourinho has opened up on a fiery incident during Tottenham's loss at Southampton on New Year's Day which earned him a yellow card
Football.london

Jose Mourinho: VAR is killing football

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho believes VAR is "killing the best league in the world" as Spurs appeal Son Heung-min's red card in the Premier League...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT

