Australian navy ship reaches bushfire-hit Mallacoota as tourists flee vast stretch of coast

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The HMAS Choules arrived with relief supplies for thousands of residents and tourists who had been stranded since New Year's Eve. Tourists have been asked to leave a vast stretch of coast ahead of worsening conditions.
Australia fires: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms

Tourists on a vast stretch of Australia's coast are told "you need to leave" before conditions worsen.
BBC News

