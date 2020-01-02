Global  

'Get out now': Desperate tales from epicentre of an unfolding emergency

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Transport Minister Andrew Constance is smack bang in the middle of what he's calling "the largest relocation of people out of the region in history".
