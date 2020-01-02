Global  

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said. Rescue work was in progress in Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi. The New Delhi Television news channel said the structure collapsed after an explosion. Details were not immediately […]
Several displaced in East Boston fire [Video]Several displaced in East Boston fire

Several people were displaced by a fire in East Boston late Monday night.

Vehicle fire shuts down NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Western Indian River County [Video]Vehicle fire shuts down NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Western Indian River County

All northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike shut down in western Indian River County near Fort Drum due to a vehicle fire. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car carrier caught fire.

Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi

35 fire tenders are trying to control the fire; several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

TheEarthNews1

The Earth News Several feared #trapped as factory building in #Delhi’s Peeragarhi collapses during #fire #rescue ops, 35 fire tend… https://t.co/vmsZ9JDiBK 45 seconds ago

josebaboo

Goodbuy Grundig Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi https://t.co/muT9TiyyDi 1 minute ago

vijeta_aggarwal

Vijeta Aggarwal RT @NewsNationTV: A part of the building also collapsed following several blasts that were reported from the battery manufacturing unit in… 2 minutes ago

JoyGrannyDix

Joy Dixon RT @QuickTake: HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are working to put out a factory fire in New Delhi, India. The building collapsed and several p… 4 minutes ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Several feared trapped as factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi https://t.co/IbboOddv1r https://t.co/RtO1nXVipe 12 minutes ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Several feared trapped as factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi https://t.co/Jr76A0FdIj https://t.co/7khdBGMesE 13 minutes ago

ebrahimmulla

Ebbu RT @NH_India: Factory collapses in Delhi during fire rescue operation, several feared trapped https://t.co/68ep1Vqdni 15 minutes ago

Afternoon_Voice

Afternoon Voice #TopStory | Factory collapses during rescue operation, several feared trapped @NDRFHQ #Delhi #PeeraGarhi https://t.co/OrZRZVGsg6 17 minutes ago

