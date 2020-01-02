Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change
Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co Duration: 00:45Published 9 minutes ago
Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken
Critics of Its Environmental Policies.
Two employees of the
e-commerce behemoth have been
accused by the company of violating
its external communications policy...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published 3 hours ago
Tony Francis Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to reduce' hazard of fires, says Prime Minister… https://t.co/NdLIrDI8XT 5 minutes ago
Dave Colvin https://dave.colv.in 0411COLVIN @macsween_prue But Prue. The PM says it does.
Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to… https://t.co/6Pcr7zFE5b 7 minutes ago
Maria 🌏💧♻️ RT @smh: Australia’s existing emissions reduction policies will do enough to protect the environment and seek to reduce bushfire risks, Pri… 9 minutes ago
Dr Matthew Parnell If he wants to be taken seriously after many years of denial, the response now needs to be spectacular, sustained a… https://t.co/b4BefO3Zty 18 minutes ago
sublemonal RT @Bishop64: #Morrison is insane! Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to reduce' hazard of fires, says Prime M… 29 minutes ago
Mateology Australia's existing emissions reduction policies will do enough to protect the environment and seek to reduce bush… https://t.co/yRuizAx8wo 35 minutes ago
Mari R https://t.co/aTDJhjsfWN #NotMyPrimeMinister bunkering dowm👎👎👎 44 minutes ago
💧🔥 Sick of Politicians 🖕 RT @WScetrine: This denialist idiot can't get any more ridiculous,...can he???
Australia's climate policies will protect environment and '… 1 hour ago