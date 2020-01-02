Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia's climate policies will protect environment and "seek to reduce" hazard of fires, says Prime Minister

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has acknowledged the anxiety of those fleeing fire zones, but insists Australia's existing climate policies are doing enough.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change [Video]Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change

Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co     Duration: 00:45Published

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies [Video]Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia to compensate volunteer firefighters

Volunteer firefighters in Australia will be offered government compensation after spending extended periods fighting bushfires raging across the country, Prime...
Japan Today

News Brief: Australia Fires, Benjamin Netanyahu, Statehouse Legislation

Australians suffer through their country's worst fire season. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wants immunity from corruption charges. And, the legislative...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TonyFrancis70

Tony Francis Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to reduce' hazard of fires, says Prime Minister… https://t.co/NdLIrDI8XT 5 minutes ago

DaveColvin

Dave Colvin https://dave.colv.in 0411COLVIN @macsween_prue But Prue. The PM says it does. Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to… https://t.co/6Pcr7zFE5b 7 minutes ago

mec1948

Maria 🌏💧♻️ RT @smh: Australia’s existing emissions reduction policies will do enough to protect the environment and seek to reduce bushfire risks, Pri… 9 minutes ago

greensynergy2

Dr Matthew Parnell If he wants to be taken seriously after many years of denial, the response now needs to be spectacular, sustained a… https://t.co/b4BefO3Zty 18 minutes ago

sublemonal2

sublemonal RT @Bishop64: #Morrison is insane! Australia's climate policies will protect environment and 'seek to reduce' hazard of fires, says Prime M… 29 minutes ago

mateologyblog

Mateology Australia's existing emissions reduction policies will do enough to protect the environment and seek to reduce bush… https://t.co/yRuizAx8wo 35 minutes ago

randlight

Mari R https://t.co/aTDJhjsfWN #NotMyPrimeMinister bunkering dowm👎👎👎 44 minutes ago

MrMojo4PM

💧🔥 Sick of Politicians 🖕 RT @WScetrine: This denialist idiot can't get any more ridiculous,...can he??? Australia's climate policies will protect environment and '… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.