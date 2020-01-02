Emergency services officials say some people could be stuck in the Victorian town of Mallacoota for weeks.



Recent related news from verified sources Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by sea The Australian Defence Force and emergency services in Victoria are preparing today to evacuate people stranded in the beachside town of Mallacoota in East...

New Zealand Herald 13 hours ago Also reported by • WorldNews

You Might Like

Tweets about this stacie RT @NITV: Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck there for weeks.… 2 minutes ago dez blanchfield Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region https://t.co/KZuqTNukeA 3 minutes ago 💧Russ Robinson Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region… https://t.co/xEJWjo37Tm 8 minutes ago NITV Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck th… https://t.co/6p9HpINeCp 12 minutes ago Lachlan Ford-Browning RT @_SarahMcPhee: A naval ship has docked in waters off the Victorian town of Mallacoota to evacuate some of the 4000 people trapped by the… 1 hour ago