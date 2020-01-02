Global  

Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Emergency services officials say some people could be stuck in the Victorian town of Mallacoota for weeks.
News video: Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises 00:59

 The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze. Two more people have died in the fires...

Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by sea

Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by seaThe Australian Defence Force and emergency services in Victoria are preparing today to evacuate people stranded in the beachside town of Mallacoota in East...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

noisycupboard

stacie RT @NITV: Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck there for weeks.… 2 minutes ago

dez_blanchfield

dez blanchfield Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region https://t.co/KZuqTNukeA 3 minutes ago

RrRjrobinson9

💧Russ Robinson Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region… https://t.co/xEJWjo37Tm 8 minutes ago

NITV

NITV Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck th… https://t.co/6p9HpINeCp 12 minutes ago

lachbford

Lachlan Ford-Browning RT @_SarahMcPhee: A naval ship has docked in waters off the Victorian town of Mallacoota to evacuate some of the 4000 people trapped by the… 1 hour ago

