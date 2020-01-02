The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze. Two more people have died in the fires...
The Australian Defence Force and emergency services in Victoria are preparing today to evacuate people stranded in the beachside town of Mallacoota in East... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
stacie RT @NITV: Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck there for weeks.… 2 minutes ago
dez blanchfield Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region https://t.co/KZuqTNukeA 3 minutes ago
💧Russ Robinson Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region… https://t.co/xEJWjo37Tm 8 minutes ago
NITV Up to 4,000 people remain trapped in the Victorian town of Mallacoota with officials warning some could be stuck th… https://t.co/6p9HpINeCp 12 minutes ago
Lachlan Ford-Browning RT @_SarahMcPhee: A naval ship has docked in waters off the Victorian town of Mallacoota to evacuate some of the 4000 people trapped by the… 1 hour ago