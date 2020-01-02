Australia fires: Smoke turns New Zealand skies 'eerie' yellow
Thursday, 2 January 2020 (
20 minutes ago)
More than 2,000km from the fires, New Zealanders are seeing hazy yellow skies and smelling burning.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
1 day ago < > Embed
Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and... Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires 00:33
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year
Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia's famous New Year's fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago
Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year
The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this