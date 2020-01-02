Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australia fires: Smoke turns New Zealand skies 'eerie' yellow

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
More than 2,000km from the fires, New Zealanders are seeing hazy yellow skies and smelling burning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires 00:33

 Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year [Video]As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia&apos;s famous New Year&apos;s fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year [Video]Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year

The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's raging bushfires are smothering New Zealand with smoke

Australians have been choking on smoke for weeks as enormous bushfires rage across the country. Now, that thick blanket of haze has descended upon their...
Mashable

Australia, New Zealand players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Australia and New Zealand players will wear black armbands and pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.