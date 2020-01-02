Global  

Pickens leads No. 5 Georgia past No. 8 Baylor in Sugar Bowl

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7, was sidelined again in the fourth quarter […]
Late hit knocks Baylor's Brewer out of Sugar Bowl

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer II was knocked out of Wednesday's Allstate Sugar Bowl following a late hit by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.
No. 8 Baylor eyes landmark Sugar Bowl win vs. No. 5 Georgia

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia (11-2) at No. 8 Baylor (11-2), Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Georgia by 5. Series record: Georgia leads 4-0 . WHAT’S AT...
