Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as group chairman

DNA Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mistry was restored as the Executive Chairperson of the Tata Sons by the NCLAT in December 18 last year, three years after he was sacked at a board meeting.
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Company seeks an early hearing by the apex court
Hindu Also reported by •Sify

NCLAT adjourns RoC plea on Tata-Mistry case till Friday

The counsel for Tata Sons informed the appellate tribunal that the company has moved the Supreme Court against its order passed on December 18
Hindu


