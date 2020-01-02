💧Geoff Gordon 😱 RT @Telegraph: The death toll is now rising daily #AustraliaBurning https://t.co/4BXcDRagQk 1 hour ago

Mathew Hulbert The first @BBCNews daily briefing of 2020. #BBCNews 'BBC News - News Daily: Australian bushfires and rail fare ri… https://t.co/pZA6I8wnBC 2 hours ago

news duniya News Daily: Australian bushfires and rail fare rise https://t.co/MDvRAsM8pQ Your morning briefing for 02 January 20… https://t.co/VHa7AoqRdC 2 hours ago

Dave Royal 🎧 News Daily: Australian bushfires and rail fare rise https://t.co/iKkEslNvIm 2 hours ago

Andym News Daily: Australian bushfires and rail fare rise https://t.co/4P4BYCYnSf 2 hours ago

Rudy AZ News Daily: Australian bushfires and rail fare rise https://t.co/MOX87q08KR 2 hours ago

The Telegraph The death toll is now rising daily #AustraliaBurning https://t.co/4BXcDRagQk 2 hours ago