Top Taiwan military official killed after helicopter crash-landing

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

General Shen Yi-ming, the general chief of staff in Taiwan, has been killed along with several other people after a helicopter crash -landed into mountains near Taipei. A rescue mission has been launched. 👓 View full article



