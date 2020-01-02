Global  

Top Taiwan military official killed after helicopter crash-landing

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
General Shen Yi-ming, the general chief of staff in Taiwan, has been killed along with several other people after a helicopter crash-landed into mountains near Taipei. A rescue mission has been launched.
News video: Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing 01:25

 Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Taiwan's top military officer, 7 others killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defence ministry said.
CBC.ca

Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday, after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near...
Reuters

