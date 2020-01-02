Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation as floods death toll continued to rise. The flash floods caused landslides and electrocutions in the capital of Jakarta, home to some 30 million people.
The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city's seen in years. Ryan Brooks repors.