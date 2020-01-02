Global  

Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation as floods death toll continued to rise. The flash floods caused landslides and electrocutions in the capital of Jakarta, home to some 30 million people.
News video: Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods 01:06

 The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city's seen in years. Ryan Brooks repors.

Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains [Video]Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

This video shows residents of Jakarta, Indonesia making the best of the bad weather by going for a swim in floodwater on January 1. On Tuesday night Jakarta experienced its worst rainfall in over a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published


Indonesia: Death count rises as Jakarta flood conditions worsen

At least 16 people have been killed by severe flooding in Jakarta, authorities have confirmed. The flooding in Indonesia began on New Year's Day, displacing tens...
Deutsche Welle

Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides killed up to 26 people amid some of the...
Reuters

