Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. That’s obvious. How difficult is it for the teams seeded Nos. 3-6? Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was introduced, it’s happened only 12 times and none since the 2012 Ravens. Most Read StoriesFor first time in nearly […]
