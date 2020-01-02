Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ash from Australian bushfires turns New Zealand glaciers brown

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The impact of the Australian bushfires is being felt in New Zealand where white glaciers have turned brown from the drifting smoke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Bushfires Claim Third Victim As More Than 100 Blazes Burn

Australian Bushfires Claim Third Victim As More Than 100 Blazes Burn 00:26

 According to Reuters, Australian authorities confirmed a third death in devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country’s southeast coastal region. In total, there have been 12 fire-related deaths across Australia since blazes broke out in spring. Huge bushfires have destroyed more than 10...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire [Video]Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's raging bushfires are smothering New Zealand with smoke

Australians have been choking on smoke for weeks as enormous bushfires rage across the country. Now, that thick blanket of haze has descended upon their...
Mashable

Cricket: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed after bushfire comment

Cricket: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed after bushfire commentScott Morrison has landed himself in hot water again after remarks about the bushfires and cricket today.The Prime Minister was speaking at a reception for the...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.