Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Police removed the invasive plant, which appeared 20 to 30 feet high in some parts.
News video: Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds

Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds 00:34

 A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night. HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds! The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear part of State Road 240, near West Richland. Washington...

Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars [Video]Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars

Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Tumbleweed Invasion Traps Cars In Washington [Video]Tumbleweed Invasion Traps Cars In Washington

Huge piles of tumbleweed blew onto roads in Washington, trapping cars and closing down a highway on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

janellefiona

Janelle Fiona Griffith RT @minyvonneb: A few people in Washington state spent part of their New Year's Eve trapped in their cars after winds blew an avalanche of… 4 minutes ago

minyvonneb

Minyvonne Burke A few people in Washington state spent part of their New Year's Eve trapped in their cars after winds blew an avala… https://t.co/yMCtDM4clY 10 minutes ago

msvette2u

MsVette2U @wspd3pio you made the @BBC ! BBC News - Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road https://t.co/mlLO3dQVLe 34 minutes ago

msvette2u

MsVette2U BBC News - Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road https://t.co/mlLO3dQVLe 37 minutes ago

deantaplin

Dean Taplin Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road https://t.co/vaBjwK6y4R 45 minutes ago

pscoffham

Peter Scoffham So somebody told a seriously bad joke then!! Tumbleweed avalanche hits highway, buries cars and traps drivers for u… https://t.co/GMZjrNdy9b 52 minutes ago

SEVENCLOVERS

VERONICA LESTER Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road https://t.co/TpoIToW3hH 59 minutes ago

Flickjax

Jax BBC News - Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road https://t.co/OdQM6V0q9w 1 hour ago

