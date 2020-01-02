Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India: Major factory fire in Delhi leaves several trapped

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Several people have been injured in a factory fire in New Delhi. Thursday's fire was the third major blaze to occur in the Indian capital in recent weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News 03:07

 PM MODI GREETS INDIA'S NEIGHBOURS ON NEW YEAR, SKIPS PAKISTAN, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT A FACTORY IN DELHI'S PEERAGARHI, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, SLIGHT RESPITE FROM COLD WAVE CONDITION IN DELHI, UNICEF: NEARLY 400,000 BABIES AROUND THE WORLD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY...

Recent related videos from verified sources

At least 14 injured as factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi [Video]At least 14 injured as factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi

Several people were injured as a factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi. A massive fire broke out in the four-storey building on early Thurday and the building collapsed after an explosion.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published

Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California [Video]Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California

A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Hemet, California on Friday (December 27). Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building and firefighters tackling the fire.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi

35 fire tenders are trying to control the fire; several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses
Hindu

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said. Rescue work...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kgvh6v

أفغانستان RT @Shamshadnetwork: 14 injured as New Delhi factory collapses in fire, sources say victims are mostly firefighters. Its the third major bl… 6 minutes ago

Shamshadnetwork

ShamshadNews 14 injured as New Delhi factory collapses in fire, sources say victims are mostly firefighters. Its the third major… https://t.co/68r5N2DRDA 8 minutes ago

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak India: Major factory fire in Delhi leaves several trapped | News | DW https://t.co/ukN8vKAvtd https://t.co/A8Pt55wUMc 12 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica India: Major factory fire in Delhi leaves several trapped: Several people have been injured in… https://t.co/NFhXM2hVyU 1 hour ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Major fire at battery factory in West Delhi https://t.co/VPgHE7bwrh 3 hours ago

Buzz_In_India

Buzz In India RT @EconomicTimes: Peeragarhi: Major fire in a Delhi factory, many feared trapped https://t.co/9gG2kwjPDm https://t.co/ryFdyUiidl 3 hours ago

FarooquiFauna

F.D Fakhar RT @gulf_news: Major fire in a Delhi factory, many feared trapped https://t.co/PiDHpJSjEV https://t.co/H0ylwMWA2v 3 hours ago

gulf_news

Gulf News Major fire in a Delhi factory, many feared trapped https://t.co/PiDHpJSjEV https://t.co/H0ylwMWA2v 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.